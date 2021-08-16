By Bowman Lusambo

Congratulations to President-Elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Indeed, the election was a game of 90 minutes and the 90 minutes is over and we now have a winner.

Mr President Sir, Zambia is currently divided and your job is to unite the nation. The three major issues you need to urgently address are poverty, unemployment and the high disease burden.

During the campaigns, politics were done and some things were said.

As you take up the highest office in the land, you assume the responsibility of a Father of the Nation and we are all one in your eyes because we are all Zambians.

Your responsibility is to govern, our responsibility is to provide checks and balances and that we SHALL do.

I know that what unites us is greater than what divides us and when we work together as a people, the entire Zambia wins.

We are ready to work with the new administration as we advance the Kabushi development agenda.