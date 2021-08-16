By Bowman Lusambo
Congratulations to President-Elect Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.
Indeed, the election was a game of 90 minutes and the 90 minutes is over and we now have a winner.
Mr President Sir, Zambia is currently divided and your job is to unite the nation. The three major issues you need to urgently address are poverty, unemployment and the high disease burden.
During the campaigns, politics were done and some things were said.
As you take up the highest office in the land, you assume the responsibility of a Father of the Nation and we are all one in your eyes because we are all Zambians.
Your responsibility is to govern, our responsibility is to provide checks and balances and that we SHALL do.
I know that what unites us is greater than what divides us and when we work together as a people, the entire Zambia wins.
We are ready to work with the new administration as we advance the Kabushi development agenda.
Unbelievable.
Unbelievable that he is talking about Poverty, Unemployment.
Yes, unbelievable indeed. After the insults, the threats?
Wow, just wow.
Look who is talking? Lazi, unbelievable indeed. Even without shame, this guy by the name of Lusambo, saying those words??????
Nononono! We don’t want you.
Lusambo, please continue addressing your nonsense to your former boss ECL who transacted at your miserable low level. Leave HH to address more pressing matters affecting our country. We are tired of PF political comedy that has almost collapsed the country. This is now time for more serious work rebuilding the country. Please just await your time for the visits from the DEC and the ACC to explain your extravagant lifestyle.
Sory we have to many decent people in the country to find room for quacks, bullies, violent characters and plunderers like you Lusambo in our governance system. Your CV is too bad, too poor…, 7 years in govt you missed the opportunity to develop yr CV to the standard that fits in a govt of very decent people, let alone of technically competent people. I wud advise that you go to Chawama where yr champion of poor governance Edgar Lungu has retreated to, then ask for a job there and work with him. Discuss with him why in 7 years you both did not take opportunity to improve yr CV’s to the standard a government of decent and serious pipo like the UPND govt wud accept. Bcos in the new govt there are no jobs of minister whipping citizens and monthend you get a ministrial salary, or of plundering national resources, or of hacking fellow political competitors. So you are disqualified. Sory badaala.
LUSAMBO DON’T HIDE YOUR SPITEFULNESS AND MALICE AGAINST HH BEHIND STATEMENTS LIKE “WHAT UNITES US IS GREATER THAN WHAT DIVIDES US”. YOU WERE IN THE FOREFRONT SAYING “HH AND UPND NI MPEFU SHILYA. SPRAY THEM WITH DOOM POISON WHEREVER YOU SEE THEM”. THIS WAS VERY XENOPHOBIC AS YOU WERE INCITING YOU PF CADRES TO UNLEASH VIOLENCE ON HH AND THE UPND. YOU MUST TENDER A WRITTEN APOLOGY TO HH ON THAT ONE. THAT CAN HELP SOBER YOUR LANGUAGE GOING FORWARD.
See this one! You want to work with a non entity, a satanist, a nobody, what name didn’t you people abuse HH with? You are unbelievable indeed!! Unbelievable!