PUBLIC APOLOGY

Sunday_

15 March. 2020

Lusaka,Zambia

Life without recognising and accepting one’s error is one which is devoid of growth and humanity.

When one is wrong then they are wrong, no two ways about it no matter the circumstances and one’s standing in society.

A wrong will always be a wrong.

In view of the aforesaid, allow me to sincerely apologise to the people of Zambia, the lodge owners and everyone who was around, the leadership of my party the Patriotic Front through the party’s Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila, the Police through the inspector General, my family, friends and followers, for the unfortunate happenings involving me over the weekend in Siavonga.

To error is human and to forgive is divine.This is not to justify my fault and poor judgement but acknowledgement of my error. I have therefore meditated and with the help of several individuals whom I hold in high esteem, I have realized that there are better and mature ways of handling certain matters no matter how agrieved one is. I would like to thank those that took time to counsel me over the incident.

Overall, I am sorry and such shall never repeat itself.

Chanoda NGWIRA