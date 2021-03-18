…as he asks NDC members to wait foe direction after the failed alliance with the UPND

National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has unreservedly apologised to Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for issuing damaging remarks against him.

Speaking during media briefing, Thursday morning, Dr. Kambwili unreservedly apologised to President Lungu and his family for remarks made in the past.

“The issue I am going to tackle this morning is one that Reverand (Serge K Changa) has been talking to me about and wanted to see this issue and other issues surrounding this are resolved amicably…., one of the people that I should also recognise, pertaining to this issue is the late Father Chilinda, may his soul rest in peace, what I am going to say today is what Fr. Chilinda wanted to see,” he said.

“Let me start by saying is that I am a Christian like many of the Zambians who believe in truthful, reconciliation and forgiveness, during my self imposed political hibernation I have reflected on a number of issues that I thought I should address today,” he added.

Dr. Kambwili specifically singled out a press briefing he held where he questioned the association of President Lungu and Mr Valden Findlay.

“As many of you maybe aware, our offices as politicians are viewed as voices of the people and a lot of information verified and unverified is passed on to us. In about August, September 2019 my office was availed with some complaints and at that time I thought it is only right that I bring this information to the public. I have however realized that I should have cared enough to engage the people involved or even take time to verify the raw information that came to my attention in the line of my political duty as an opposition leader,” he stated.

“Having said this, I want to unreservedly apologise to the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the misunderstanding that he is a drug dealer as insinuated by some sectiond of the media then. I shall be also be quick to mention that at know time did I verify the information I was given regarding Mr Valden Findlay who I also unreservedly apologise to.”

Dr. Kambwili said that in October last year he tendered an apology to the Head of State and thinks it is his duty to once more clear the matter which in his view has created a lot of tension among the involved persons.

“It is only right that we flip a new page as a sign of brotherly love and genuine reconciliation. Further let tender my apology to the immediate families of His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Changwa Lungu and Mr Valden Findlay who could have been directly or indirectly affected by my statement.” He said

He added that ordinary he would have quietly approached the aggrieved persons privately because the matter has been in public domain he thought it is only right that he uses the same medium he used then to share this information.

“My prayer is that His Excellency Mr Edgar Changwa Lungu and Mr Valden Findlay find it in their hearts to forgive me. I am however reminded by the Zambian singer Ephraim’s song ‘ndi muntufye, limo limo naine ndanaka’ to error is human and to forgive is divine…… I tender this apology, without any prejudice or malice” He said.

Meanwhile Mr Kambwili has announced to the NDC general membership that at an appropriate time time, the membership will be told the party’s political direction after the failed alliance with the UPND.