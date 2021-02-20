MILES ‘FALLS IN LOVE WITH’ MAYORAL DUTIES

By GEORGE CHOMBA

Miles Sampa says he will re-apply to the Patriotic Front to recontest as Mayor so that if re-elected he can continue serving the people of the greater city of Lusaka.

Mr Sampa says he has foregone the idea of contesting as Member of Parliament because he does not want to abandon any section of the people of Lusaka.

He declared this on Diamond Live on Diamond TV a while ago in an interview with Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya.

Mr Sampa is currently in the United States with his family on holiday.

He is former Member of Parliament for Matero in Lusaka