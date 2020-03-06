Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections.
Mrs Wina says there is no retirement age in politics and she will contest the elections if called upon to contest any position.
Lusaka based Millenium Radio reports that Mrs Wina said she still has a lot to offer and contribute to the Zambian people contrary to calls that she retires from active politics.
And Mrs Wina said the Patriotic Front remains a party of choice for most Zambians as it has a lot to offer the Zambian people.
She was speaking during an interaction with selected media houses ahead of this year’s International Womens Day which falls on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Mrs Wina has also urged women who are interested to contest the 2021 General elections on the Patriotic Front ticket to start preparing now.
She urged women to prepare adequately saying it is not only about the numbers but having women that are adequately prepared to take up leadership positions
Previously, I used to think that crookedness was a preserve of the youth, When Guy Scott was hoodwinked into believing that there was no conference going on in Kabwe to choose Chagwa as PF President, I thought it was a one off smack of crookedness, but now having looked at this lady in action, she even beats the youth in her slipperiness and she does that with a straight face. WHO EVER INVENTED THE WORD NKOTE SMART SHOULD HAVE HAD THIS LADY IN MIND AND SUCH A SEED IS A DESTRUCTION TO OUR FUTURE GENERATION.
Just pave way for the young generation, lest you collapse in office. The rate of irritability and paranoid thoughts becomes high as one advances in age. Mental capability deteriorates with advancing age that is why young ones write political speeches for you because at that age you can’t…. Just step down! you can still contribute positively outside govt.