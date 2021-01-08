I AM still a PF member who believes in President Edgar Lungu’s leadership but will contest the Lumezi Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate because the PF provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha has been fighting me, says Munir Zulu.

He explained that he would not apply for adoption on the ruling party ticket because he was being fought by Mr Lubusha for having not called him boss.

“I will just stand as an independent candidate. I cherish the ideals of PF and believe in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu but I am not going to apply for adoption on the PF ticket. This in my opinion will make my job a little bit easier,” Mr Zulu said in an interview.

He wondered why Mr Lubusha has been fighting him when he was not even his business competitor.

“I have been fought by the likes of Andrew Lubusha for so many years when in fact, I am not even his business competitor.

The only sin I have committed is not to refer to Andrew as boss,” he said.

Mr Zulu also clarified that he would not apply to be adopted on any opposition political party ticket as he was still a PF member.

“I wish to state categorically that I am not going to apply for adoption on any political party ticket, for a simple reason, I am in possession of all the basic requirements to stand as member of Parliament for Lumezi constituency, Lusaka Central, Nalolo constituency or any other constituency,” he said.