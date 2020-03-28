I AM STILL WAITING FOR HH TO DONATE AT LEAST K2 MILLION TOWARDS CORONAVIRUS
===================
Dr. Bwalya N’gandu said that we need money to fight Coronavirus, let the Ministry of Finance open public accounts for people to deposit in what they can under these difficult circumstances.
We don’t usually see HH coming forth to donate in such situations, this is his chance to show some generosity and help out.
HH is worth Millions of Dollars, so a 2 Million Kwacha is not much for a Country he wants to led. He should not just be talking when he can do something more.
I urge other politicians, private sector and ordinary citizens to come in and help our Country. We need those resources.
Stop giving excuses for HH, let him donate something.
TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!
What about you tayali, what are you donating? Cheap politics
Tayali, nindalama za anyoko?
Are you. Not a cheap opposition who also claim to be a president of one person party ? Ubusushi fye byekabweka fyamano tampali ,bakolwe basekene ifipato,kano ukupoka umuti kuli Seer 1 fye less wamaka your friend was hiding and you will soon be doing the same
If he contributes and says he has you will be saying he is politicking as you have done in the past. Why don’t you just keep quiet for once please?