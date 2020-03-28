I AM STILL WAITING FOR HH TO DONATE AT LEAST K2 MILLION TOWARDS CORONAVIRUS

===================

Dr. Bwalya N’gandu said that we need money to fight Coronavirus, let the Ministry of Finance open public accounts for people to deposit in what they can under these difficult circumstances.

We don’t usually see HH coming forth to donate in such situations, this is his chance to show some generosity and help out.

HH is worth Millions of Dollars, so a 2 Million Kwacha is not much for a Country he wants to led. He should not just be talking when he can do something more.

I urge other politicians, private sector and ordinary citizens to come in and help our Country. We need those resources.

Stop giving excuses for HH, let him donate something.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!