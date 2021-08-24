I AM TAKING OVER AS MINISTER OF GENERAL EDUCATION UNDER THE UPND GOVERNMENT- MASTER OF INTERNET MABUMBA

Former General Education and master of internet Minister David Mabumba has assured part officials inside the UPND Governmet that if President Elect Hakainde Hichilema Appoint him as Minister of General Education he promises to change the Education system without fail Speaking in Mwense Constituency through #Tumfweko this morning, Mr Mabumba urged the residents to massively to support the UPND Governmet without questionable. – Tumfweko