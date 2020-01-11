There is a lingering question that I have not probably addressed yet. You will notice colleagues, that in some posts I use ‘we’ and in some others I use singular (“I”). The reason is that there are certain matters that I take full and personal responsibility and the matter of political cadres is one such issue.

I want to be very clear on this one. A UPND Government will not tolerate cadres in bus stops and markets and generally public places. Secondly, there is no citizen who will be attacked by a UPND cadre or anyone connected to the UPND. Charity begins at home. Thirdly, the law is blind to a law breaker and anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with by the applicable legislation. This is my commitment to you, this is my solemn promise to the nation.

The current political environment is toxic and violent because the people in Government that are supposed to protect every citizen irrespective of political affiliation, are the ones that are in the fore front of terrorising and brutalising citizens.This is absolutely unacceptable and must stop.

My philosophy is peaceful co-existence and I will implement that to the letter. These cadres that attack people are paid to do so. And they make a living that way because their benefactors have made them poor for that very reason. Under our Government everyone will have something to do, so there will be no idleness which is partly the reason we have these opportunists attacking innocent citizens, sadly without the intervention of the law because of PF politics and corruption.

Read my lips, there will be no cadres of the form you have experienced in PF. There will be cadres who will practice their political ideologies in a lawful and dignified manner. I am the Chief UPND cadre, therefore everyone will be expected to behave the way I behave; and that is to be lawful and respectful.

Kwamana.

HH

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM