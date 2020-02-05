By Chris Haambote sr.

I am a proud Tonga and thank and praise God almighty who commissioned that it be this way. Why should I be demeaned as though I had a choice? Far from it. I am equally proud of my Bemba friends and most of my closest buddies are proudly Bemba, and they thank and praise God for the sovereignty choice He made for them to be born as such. They respect me, I respect them.

As for my Easterner in laws whose daughter I thankfully married, I will profoundly be forever grateful to them for the opportunity they gave me to give them Tonga/Ngoni/Bemba grandchildren. They love and respect me without measure, even though four years ago, their daughter departed in the heavenly places. What more can a human being ask for?

That’s who we are as a people, these are our cherished values, a resilient and generous people, that’s what our founding fathers and mothers meant this country to be, to be a nation of everybody with equal opportunities for all, and enjoyment of civil liberties and all freedoms and rights, as enshrined in our constitution. For this I am willing to die.

As for those advocates of hate against the Tongas, Bembas and Ngonis and indeed any other tribe, I forgive you my friends. But let it be known that you are fighting God, it’s a futile battle, ‘get behind me satan!’ Sing the national anthem not as a song by as a prayer.

I am proudly Tonga and proudly Zambian and proud of its rich diversity. One Zambia and one Big Nation.

Amen