STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT MOBILISATION COMMITTEE MEMBER MR BIZWELL MUTALE AT THE PATRIOTIC FRONT INTERACTIVE MEDIA FORUM HELD ON 9TH FEBRUARY 2019

1. ACKNOWLEGEMENTS AND SALUTATIONS

Members of the PF Central Committee Present

The Patriotic Front Media Director

The Leadership of PF Structures,

Members of the Party

Members of the Press,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning,

I greet you all in the Spirit of One Zambia One Nation and in the name of Love, Peace and National Unity.

I thank you all for coming, as I wish to use this opportunity to set the record straight and clear the reckless distortions by some sections of the media regarding a brief interview I gave when i went to deliver the 17,000 bags of mealie meal as I promised my kinsfolk in Pemba, Southern Province.

From the outset I wish to state that I am a proud son of Pemba and a proud son of the Tonga.

However, above all, I am a proud son of all the 73 tribes of Zambia without exception.

And that is the reason I joined Patriotic Front because it is a Party that promotes a national character and embraces ALL the 73 tribes without any exception or tribal consideration.

That is also the reason why I left a party whose very formation was founded on regional grounds and whose main common denominator was our shared ethnicity.

The fight against tribalism is an ideal I have dedicated my political life to.

2. MY STATEMENT BACK HOME IN PEMBA WHICH WAS DELEBERATELY DISTORTED

Dear colleagues and members of the press,

I am a nationalist who believes that no single tribe is better and superior than the other.

This was the essence of what I said back home in Pemba.

As a Nationalist I do not believe that the people of my hometown of Pemba and Southern Province in general should blindly vote for a person just because he is their fellow Tonga.

I do not believe that the people of my hometown of Pemba and Southern Province in general should blindly vote for UPND just because it is generally known as a “Tonga Party”.

My fellow Zambians

To be president of Zambia one needs to receive the mandate of all Zambians in every region of Zambia without exception.

So while it is possible to be a councillor or Member of Parliament merely of Tonga people in Pemba or any part of Southern Province, it is not possible to be a Tonga President of only Tonga people in Zambia.

Consequently, I regard the campaign to have a “Tonga President” as futile and impossible. There can never be and will ever be a Tonga President.

There could only be a President of the entire Zambia who just happens to hail from Southern Province.

By the same token, as a Nationalist, I do not believe that Zambians who come from the Northern part in general should blindly vote for a person just because he or she is their fellow Bemba Speaker- as that would ALSO be futile.

A Bemba speaking person can be a Bemba councillor, a Bemba Chairperson or even Bemba MP for Bemba Speaking people in a particular Bemba Speaking area, but they can NEVER be a Bemba President because Zambia is bigger than any one tribe or ethnic group.

The same goes for my traditional cousins in Barotseland. I do not believe that the people of western province should blindly vote for a person just because he or she is their fellow Westerner.

A Lozi speaking person can be a Lozi councillor, a Lozi Chairperson or even Lozi MP for Lozi Speaking people in a particular Lozi Speaking area, but they can NEVER be a Lozi President because Zambia is bigger than any one tribe or ethnic group.

The same can be said of all regions in Zambia. There can never be and will never be any tribal or regional president.

His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is neither a Nsenga President nor a Kumawa President. He is President of ALL Zambians.

There will therefore be:

No Nsenga President

No Bemba President

No Kaonde President;

No Lunda President

No Tonga President

No Lamba President

No Lozi President

No Luvale President

Fellow Zambians,

If I go to Eastern Province and they demand for a Ngoni, Nsenga, Tumbuka, Chewa etc President, I shall remind them like I reminded my people in Pemba that there can only be a Zambian President!

If I go to Northern Province and they say they want a Bemba President, I shall say to them like I said in Pemba, there can only be a Zambian President

If I go to the Muchinga Province and they say they want a Bisa or Bemba President, I shall say to them I shall say to them like I said in Pemba, there can only be a Zambian President

If I go to Central Province and they say they want a Lenje or Soli President, I shall say to them I shall say to them like I said in Pemba, there can only be a Zambian President

I would do the same if I went to Luapula, Western, North-western, Lusaka, and Copperbelt Provinces there can only be a Zambian President.

THE NEED TO REFORM THE ZAMBIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL SYSTEM TO ONE THAT WILL ENSURE NATIONAL UNITY

Fellow Zambians from all Provinces of this great nation:

There is need to reform the Presidential Electoral System to one that fosters and galvanises national unity.

Article 8 of the Constitution makes provision for the national values and principles of our country as follows:

(a) Morality and ethics;

(b) Patriotism and national unity;

(c) Democracy and constitutionalism;

(d) Human dignity, equity, social justice, equality and non-discrimination;

(e) Good governance and integrity; and

(f) Sustainable development.

Article 9 of the Constitution provides for the application of the above principles. It states that:

The national values and principles shall apply to the—

(a) Interpretation of the Constitution;

(b) Enactment and interpretation of the law; and

(c) Development and implementation of State policy.

The Technical Committee on Drafting the Constitution of Zambia noted in its report that the rationale for the Articles was to guide the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary in the development and implementation of State policy, enactment of laws and interpretation of the Constitution.

The Articles also provide guidelines by which the people of Zambia should be governed.

The above provisions were premised on the Committee’s terms of reference to draft a Constitution “guaranteeing peace, national unity and integrity of the Republic of Zambia in order to safeguard the well-being of the people of Zambia.”

Among the above national values and principles to which an electoral system has direct impact on are the values of patriotism, national unity, democracy and constitutionalism. Each of the these national values and principles is considered briefly below:

Patriotism

Patriotism has been defined as love of your country and willingness to defend it.

National unity

National unity is a feeling of being united as a country, especially in times of trouble or polarizing events. National unity imparts oneness in the nation out of love for the nation without regard to political affiliations or ethnicity. National unity is amplified even on our Nation’s coat of arms in the motto: “One Zambia, One Nation.”

Democracy

The word democracy is derived from the Greek words démos meaning “the people” and ” kratia “meaning “rule” or “authority”. The Greek word démokratia means “rule by the people”. In a democracy, supreme political authority rests with the people. The people hold the sovereign power, and government is conducted only by and with the consent of the people.

Abraham Lincoln gave to this date, the most concise definition of democracy in his Gettysburg Address in 1863. He said democracy is: “government of the people, by the people, for the people”.

This effectively means that a democratic government should be inclusive of everyone, participative by everyone and beneficial for everyone.

Constitutionalism

Constitutionalism entails power allocation and power separated by the Constitution; power only to be exercised in accordance with the Constitution; laws to be made in accordance with constitutionally specified procedures; limitations on the content of laws and; entrenched rights as provided for in the Constitution.

However, it is an established principle of constitutional law that such national values and principles as are contained in Article 8 are of themselves not of any justiciable value.

That is to say, such principles cannot form the basis of matters that can be a subject of determination by a court of law.

Therefore, to ensure the realization of such principles, provision will be made elsewhere in the Constitution itself or prescribed in ordinary Acts of Parliament.

For example, the Constitution in Article 91 places on the President in the exercise of executive authority, the duty among others, to “promote democracy and enhance the unity of the Nation.”

Regional or tribal voting

Fellow Zambians

Regional or tribal voting may be defined as a manner of voting for political candidates based on the sole or main consideration of such candidates hailing from a particular region or belonging to a particular tribe.

Regional or tribal voting can be identified in situations where the voters in a particular region vow not to vote for a candidate unless such a candidate hails from the same region as the voters or is of the same tribe as the voters.

In practical terms, regional voting has been illustrated in the voting patterns in the recent elections that have taken place in Zambia especially in the elections conducted in 2001, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016.

These election years show a recurring voting pattern which seems to be more based on tribal or ethnic considerations that anything else.

In an effort to ameliorate the problem, the framers of the Constitution in their fullness of wisdom sought to place a requirement on Presidential candidates the onus of reaching out to regions (provinces) of Zambia to establish support bases in all those regions.

This is reflected in Article 100 of the Constitution which states (to mention only the provision relevant to our present purposes) that:

“100. (1) A person qualifies to be nominated as a candidate for election as President if that person is supported by at least one hundred registered voters from each Province.”

The above provision was clearly enacted to address the destructive problem of regional voting which had become so pronounced in the previous elections leading to the enactment of the above provision.

The provision was passed for the purpose of remedying the effect of regional voting and its destructive consequences. The provision was intended to place a duty on political parties of ensuring that they have a national character.

However, the 2016 general election which was conducted under the same provision showed that the provision did nothing to cure the mischief of regional or tribal voting.

Fellow Zambians,

In the 2016 general election, the ugly face of regional or tribal voting showed itself again like in no other previous election.

One effective way through which the scourge of regional or tribal voting patterns and its destructive effects can be addressed is by coming up with an electoral system that will ensure national unity, patriotism, democracy and constitutionalism.

Cherished Zambians,

One effective way through which the problem of regional or tribal voting can be alleviated is by making it a requirement under the Constitution that a Presidential candidate shall be deemed to have won an election by winning at least 6 provinces from the 10 provinces we have.

This would ensure that no one province or a combination of any two inter-related ones out-vote other provinces to give a candidate a victory which lacks a national character.

The above proposition can be realized by any two of the following methods:

1. The top candidate in a province being deemed to have won the province

Under this method, winner takes all. The votes poured by the other candidates would be discounted as not having won the province.

2. An Electoral College system

Under this system, each province would be prescribed an equal number of say 50 electors chosen by direct universal adult suffrage who would in turn be bound to vote for the President based on the popular vote.

This system would still ensure that each province has an equal voice and like the first method, prevent a Presidential candidate from winning an election without having a national character.

Unlike the American Electoral College system in which the electors are not bound to cast their votes in accordance with the popular vote, our system would provide a departure from the American Electoral College system which some people argue is undemocratic as the final result may not be reflective of the popular vote.

It must also be noted that although democracy being the rule by the people may be seen as a universal concept, the manner in which democracy is exercised is by no means of universal application.

There is a common fallacy to place democracy as exercised by the West as the standard upon which other nations should exercise theirs.

In truth however, each nation has the sovereign right to determine a democratic system which best serves its peculiar circumstances.

Thus, whereas for instance there are term limits on the American presidency, no such limits exist on the German chancellorship. Whereas there is multi-partism in Zambia, one-party participatory democracy in China works just fine.

It is pointless to lend a blind eye or a deaf ear to the limitations of our current system’s failure in helping the nation to uphold its national values and principles as enshrined in the Constitution.

Having a system that requires presidential candidates to command national support in order to secure victory is the only plausible way through which the problem of regional or tribal voting patterns and its destructive effects of political violence can be alleviated.

The propositions advanced above provide an answer to our questions of national unity, patriotism, democracy and constitutionalism.

3. APPEAL FOR RESPONSIBLE REPORTING AND CIVIL POLITICS

As I conclude, I wish to appeal to our colleagues in the media not to distort their reporting and coverage with a pre-determined partisan stance.

The reckless kind of partisan reporting like how some media houses deliberately distorted my statement back home in Pemba, has in the past set many countries such Rwanda ablaze with ethnic and tribal violence.

I also appeal to the sponsors of fake news and distorted partisan journalism in the opposition, to reconsider their strategy of fear mongering and attempts to ignite civil unrest and general anarchy in our country.

Would it really benefit them to inherit a country in ashes, ruins and unending bloodshed?

Let us not lose sight of the bigger picture of One Zambia; One Nation.

Like Samora Machel once said:

“For the Nation to live the tribe must die”

Let Tribalism Die and let Zambia Continue to live and prosper.

So going forward; let me make an appeal to Zambians from all 73 tribes to demand that for one to become President of this country, they must win in majority of the 10 Provinces of Zambia.

That is the only way we shall overcome tribalism.

There will never be a tribal President: but there will always be a President for ALL Zambians.

May Peace and Unity prevail in Zambia.

One Zambia; One Nation.

I THANK YOU.

Bizwell Mutale

Patriotic Front Mobilisation Committee Member

ENDS…//…