Flash Back (25th November 2018)

I AM TRULY SORRY, PLEASE FORGIVE ME, CHILUFYA TAYALI TELLS HH

Opposition EEP Leader Chilufya Tayali has rendered an emotional apology to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for maligning him in the past weeks.

They Economic and Equity Party President has been on slander and maligning campaign against Hichilema accusing him of being behind the death of University of Zambia student Vespers, being hell bent on setting the country ablaze and stealing from Zambians through privatisation.

Mr Hichilema has sued Tayali in the Lusaka magistrates court for criminal defamation.

Speaking during a press briefing this morning, Tayali has asked the UPND leader to forgive him for the attacks.

Tayali told journalists that he has retracted all his previous statements made against the opposition Hichilema. “I have just realised that the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema didn’t steal anything during privatisation; it was an omission on my part of which am sorry”, he said.

The apology comes a day after bailiffs pounced on Tayali grabbing an assortment of properties including his Toyota Hilux.

According to Tayali, the bailiffs action was a result of his failure to settle a K86, 000 debt owed to Kaweche Banda.

But Tayali described the move as political aiming to finish him.

Tayali has appealed to the public not to scandalise him

“I am truly sorry, please forgive me, it is time for change in the way we do politics,” Tayali said.