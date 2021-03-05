The gallery audience in Magistrate Chanda Nsunge’s Court in Lusaka were left spitting into their shirts in disbelief as they heard the sacrilegious and abominable acts of 20-year-old Sydney Phiri.

Phiri, a short and thin lad who is as dark as two rainy nights and has the temperament of a goods train confessed of his abomination to the court saying that he attacked his mother, Beatrice Phiri and emerged victorious from the resultant battle which was caused by his mother’s refusal to buy him a pair of trousers.

Incensed by his foolish acts, the court in utter disbelief questioned the young adult on how he could lay hands on his mother who carried his full term pregnancy for 9 months.

The court informed Phiri that it would send him to jail for five years for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his mother.

However, before the Magistrate could not hit her gavel on her table and seal Phiri’s trip to the congested prison, the mother had 360 degrees change of heart and pleaded with the court to reserve it’s judgement and only reconcile her with her militant son much to the murmur of the court audience who could not stand another sight of the abominable son.

Following the mother’s plea, the court agreed to spare Phiri prison and advised him to change his ways adding that she would not close the case but leave it open so that should he recommit the offence, he will find his half-a-decade sentence waiting for him.

Hearing this good news Phiri like a true prodigal son leaped from the accused box and went and laid flat tummy on the floor and begged his mother to forgive him promising he would never have another punch up with her.

Overcome with emotions, mother and son hugged and left court amidst heckles of ‘bachipusika chimwana’ by the court gallery.

As Kalemba readers, do you agree with the mother’s change of heart?

