I Bet President Lungu Knows What Chris Zumani Zimba Used To Post On Facebook

As soon as it was announced that it was a little known Chris Zimba, at least to them, they took to Facebook to learn about who this Zimba was and why he deserved it more than “some of us”.

It was quickly concluded that, indeed, there is a problem at State House because how could a man who criticised the Head of State on several occasions on Facebook, for all to see, be given such a critical and senior position?

I would advise them to spend more time with books than Facebook. In the 48 Laws of Power, Graham Mann says “…hire a former enemy and he will be more loyal than a friend, because he has more to prove. In fact, you have more to fear from friends than from enemies.”

He goes on to say friends often conceal things in order to avoid conflict, but that this can be dangerous. He advises to keep friends for friendship, but that one works with the skilled and competent. And that is where Chris Zimba comes in. His CV speaks volumes.

The, then, newly elected US President, Bill Clinton, picked one of his worst critics of his economic policies to be one of his advisors on the President’s Economic Council. When he was asked why he chose his worst critic he responded by saying, “I want him to teach me economics”.

We all know what happened to the US economy after that. I know in Zambia, it’s politics everyday, but what President Edgar Lungu has done, is a great example of quality leadership. Maybe this could explain why some, surrounded by friends, have been losing since 2006.

It’s Law No. 2 at play. “Never put too much trust in friends, learn how to use enemies…” Maybe you need to acquaint yourself with all the 48 Laws of Power.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

WhatsApp: +260 977 430702