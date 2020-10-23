I CALL UPON THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AND PRESIDENT HH TO JOIN DEMOCRATIC PARTY (DP) ON PATRIOTISM AND NATIONAL INTEREST!

Republican president Lungu is a great maintainer! President HH is a great director! President Harry Kalaba is a national character! Leadership, especially political leadership, is very unique because you can’t find political leadership anywhere. President Lungu is a president of convenience; you need people like him in power when you run out of ideas or when an incumbent dies without properly naming or grooming a successor. Presidents like Lungu are maintainers; they keep what another has engineered, they are great advisers, but they are not vision carriers; they need to work under someone.

President HH is a corporate guy. His language is corporate. Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the way he came on the political scene, I knew that he would struggle. He lacks the national character, which was possessed by the late Mr Mazoka. Mazoka managed to convince people from Northern Province, Luapula Province and Copperbelt Province. Mazoka was Tonga, but his structure was a national structure. Mazoka gave Mwanawasa sleepless nights; he penetrated Bemba land like bush fire. I always sympathize with Mr HH, he is talented but he is wasting his talent in a wrong field. As always the case, applying your talent in a wrong field is costly and frustrating. This is not good because in politics followers become more frustrated!

From objectivity point of view; President Harry Kalaba is a national character. He is a unifier, he has brought issue based politics in Zambia, he is a vision carrier, he want to eliminate tribal and regional politics which has characterized Zambian politics today. It is easy for people to fall in love with President Harry Kalaba because he possess a national character. You can tell from the way He is managing Democratic Party and the way he has managed to convince Zambians to follow his vision.

With the above in mind, I therefore advice the republican president Lungu and president HH to join Democratic Party on patriotism and national interest. President Harry Kalaba is a national character, and that can’t be taken away from him.

