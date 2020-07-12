I CAN AFFORD TO SMILE BECAUSE I KNOW COME 2021 ITS BALLY – LUBASI NALUMANGO

By Kangwanda Mucembele

Mongu entrepreneur and businessman Lubasi Nalumango says, I can afford to smile even in rough times because I Know that ‘tough times don’t last but tough people do’

Nalumango who is also UPND aspiring candidate for Mongu central constituency disclosed that, What our country requires is a visionary leadership which can plan for tough times ahead. A country will always go through turbulent period at times but when you have a leadership that plans ahead the impact will always be less.

Remember the story in the Bible when Egypt was had seven years of plenty and seven years of drought. During the seven years of plenty Egypt stored enough grains to use in the times of drought, that’s what proper leadership does.

This is what we promise as UPND, we shall always plan ahead in order to save our people in hard times. My people better days are coming so don’t worry about this visitation by the president because it’s just for public appeasement not in reality.

We have major projects which the Same of government have abandoned such as King Lewanika university, Mongu stadium, mongu-Lusaka road , Limulunga-Mongu road just to mention a few.