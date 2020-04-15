As the Flash buses proprietor says he has a moral obligation to save and protect the lives of the passengers amidst the Coronavirus threat

Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has threatened to close his business for failure by his drivers to adhere to prescribed preventive measures to fight against Coronavirus.

Mr Khankara has further cited lack of adherance to company policy and extortion of money by his drivers during the last 2 weeks from the time government directed that loading capacity of passengers be reduced.

Speaking on 5FM radio during the “People On The Move” programe, Mr Khankara said the act by his drivers is regrettable and put a lot of people’s lives in danger by failing to observe social distancing in the buses by reducing loading capacity to 60%.

“I did my part to save my passengers by instructing my drivers to ensure they put sanitizers and washing facilities in the bus and not to load beyond the prescribed capacity” he said as he expressed displeasure by the move taken by the drivers to go against the directive.

Mr Khankara who insisted that he does not care if he closes down said most of his drivers were extorting money despite being offered various incentives among them a full salary despite reduced loading capacity and a chance to go on leave despite accusations of him being bad hearted and showing “crocodile tears” in the media.

He said it is regrettable that the drivers decided to hold meetings to discredit company directives when everyone including government is doing everything possible to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a moral obligation to save and protect the lives of the passengers and I was ready to completely remove the buses from the road and to offer my buses to government for free to transport essential workers” he said.

To commuters, Mr Khankara urged them not to tolerate lawlessness from drivers but ensure that the social distancing is adhered to during bus travels and to also use sanitizers in order to protect themselves.

He said his business for now matters less compared to the lives of passengers and drivers in the midst of the COVID-19 threat adding that his drivers should have therefore been patriotic and helped the company to survive during this difficault time while helping government to fight against Coronavirus by adhering to all the set preventive guidelines.