Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he can employ Chishimba Kambwili as a farm manager at his Lufwanyama Farm to enable him raise some money to pay school fees for his children.

And Lusambo says National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Kambwili has mismanaged his resources and should not blame anyone for being broke.

Kambwili told Daily Revelation that the government had squeezed him to an extent where he was not able to pay school fees of around 27,000 British pounds (approximately K567,000) per annum for his three children, studying in the United Kingdom.

But speaking with Daily Revelation, Lusambo sarcastically said he had a farm in Lufwanyama and was looking for workers, saying Kambwili can be his farm manager so that he could raise money to pay his children’s school fees.

“I have a farm in Lufwanyama and I am looking for workers to work in the farm. So he (Kambwili) can be one of my workers then I pay him so that he can pay school fees for his children. Kambwili can be one of my workers. I have a farm in Lufwayama. I am looking for farm workers and I am looking for a farm manager,” Lusambo said.