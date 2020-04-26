Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he can employ Chishimba Kambwili as a farm manager at his Lufwanyama Farm to enable him raise some money to pay school fees for his children.
And Lusambo says National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Kambwili has mismanaged his resources and should not blame anyone for being broke.
Kambwili told Daily Revelation that the government had squeezed him to an extent where he was not able to pay school fees of around 27,000 British pounds (approximately K567,000) per annum for his three children, studying in the United Kingdom.
But speaking with Daily Revelation, Lusambo sarcastically said he had a farm in Lufwanyama and was looking for workers, saying Kambwili can be his farm manager so that he could raise money to pay his children’s school fees.
“I have a farm in Lufwanyama and I am looking for workers to work in the farm. So he (Kambwili) can be one of my workers then I pay him so that he can pay school fees for his children. Kambwili can be one of my workers. I have a farm in Lufwayama. I am looking for farm workers and I am looking for a farm manager,” Lusambo said.
That’s a mentality of a Zambian when he feels he hs stolen enough, insults. If he’s looking for workers at your farm, ad you pay well, you can’t be looking for workers but will flock to your farm like locusts.
People with real money, don’t insult people but becos you hv stolen enough, you will be sorry ad u’ll see how foolish you’ll be. Jst wait it a moment of time.
We have seen such people before and they are nowhere Hon. Stop insulting other people because of your current status. No position is permanent in life, so watch the space the same medicine you are giving your friends it might be given to you one day.