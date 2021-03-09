By CIC Investigations.

I CAN NEVER GO TO ANY PLATFORM WITH A UPND MEMBER MUMBI PHIRI SNUBS TO FACE MASEBO AT DIAMOND TV PROGRAM.

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri refused to show up at the Diamond TVs talk of the women in politics program because one of the guests was Hon Sylvia Masebo the UPND NMC member.

Madam Phiri prior to the program told Diamond TV she was game regardless of her co guests to be invited changed her mind the moment Sylvia Masebo’s name showed up as the one of the guests.

In a posting in one of the WhatsApp forum called One Zambia one Nation she gave a excuse excuse that she can never be on the same platform with any UPND member.

CIC PRESS TEAM