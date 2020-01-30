Religious Minister Godfridah Sumaili said she can neither deny nor accept that her fellow ministers collected some jujus from self proclaimed Nigerian born prophet Andrew popularity known as Seer 1 prior 2016 general election.

” I can not deny it because it was a personal transaction with those involved and they should return those reported charms instead of putting our Christian nation on spotlight”, she said.

Meanwhile, comedian and now active politician Thomas Sipalo popularly known as Diffikoti blamed Rev Sumaili for her quick reaction to Seer 1 accusation when so many important issues are begging for some answers within the country.

Here is what Diffikoti wrote;

The religious minister is incompetent always quick to comment on stupidity and extremely quiet on real issues.

The Kazhila man of God is locked up in chuks over Chingola remarks, she is Ndwii!

Seer 1 just comment response quickili quickili defending ministers, let them defend themselves, we are following the issue with kin interest…

Amani dabwisa mzimai, sure kitilesa Zondwa! ija beef until she apologize, siizakasila… 🚶