KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says his time to govern Zambia will come but for now he will support others including the PF leader to be picked at the convention.

Mr Lusambo says his dream is “to one day govern this country when the time comes but I’m not eyeing the PF presidency and will rally behind whoever the party will pick in the coming party convention.”

Mr Lusambo said he was not interested in taking up the reins of the party now and that he would not be eyeing the presidency when the party goes to the convention next June.

He said this when he featured on Millennium TV’s the platform programme on Sunday.

Mr Lusambo said as a politician it was his dream to become president of the country one day but that he was not eyeing the PF presidency and that time would tell when people decide.

“One day I hope to be in the driver’s seat by leading the country as the head of State as it will be the pinnacle of my political career,” he said.

Mr Lusambo said that he would work with any person that the party would decide to lead in a bid to rebrand it and be able to bounce back.

He also said that the reason he joined the PF was because President Edgar Lungu fought for young people to be part of the governance system.

Mr Lusambo said joining the UPND would be a taboo and could only happen if the head of State was willing to hand over the presidency to him because, “I cannot accept a ministerial position.”

He said that it was impossible for him to join the UPND unless President Hakainde Hichilema offered him the presidency because he was once a minister and that challenge would not excite him.

“I can’t accept a ministerial position if offered because I have already experienced that unless the head of State himself wants to give me the presidency, in short it means I cannot work with the UPND,” he said.

Mr Lusambo said that he wanted to see the UPND fail honourably without putting his name into disrepute by incorporating him in their failure.

Meanwhile Mr Lusambo said he would respect the opinion of the Constitutional Court over his appeal because he was a law abiding citizen.

He said that he would recontest the seat if the Constitution Court upheld the High Court ruling to nullify his election.

Mr Lusambo said he could not lose to the UPND in Kabushi and that if the things remained the same then he would “wire” the ruling party.

Mr Lusambo said that Kabushi was not a personal to holder but that the people of Kabushi had told him not to even campaign because they had assured him of a vote already.

He said that the PF had learnt a harsh lesson and repented from the vices of caderism.- Daily Nation