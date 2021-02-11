KABUSHI Constituency member of parliarment Bowman Lusambo says he can easily win any Constituency in the country because he is a household name and national brand.

Lusambo made the remarks in a statement to refute remors that he had abandoned Kabushi Constituency in Ndola in preference for Munali in Lusaka.

“I, in earnest wish to state that I have no intentions of leaving my people of Kabushi. I have been working for the people of Kabushi way before 2011 and even if we have recorded so much successes, we still have so much to do in Kabushi,” Lusambo stated.

He said abandoning the Kabushi “family at this stage would be tantamount to running away from my responsibility.”

“Those linking me to Munali as the next MP should also appreciate that Bowman “The Bulldozer” Lusambo is a national brand and a household name. My popularity is not restricted to Kabushi or Munali because I can stand as MP anywhere in Zambia and I can win comfortably,” Lusambo bragged.

“As much as I live in Munali and own properties in this part of Lusaka, standing as area MP has never been on my agenda. I remain the people’s representative for the humble and hardworking people of Kabushi and I am confident it shall remain so post August 2021,” he said.

Lusambo said his mission wad to work for the people of Kabushi, ensure the PF won all the 22 parliamentary seats on the Copperbelt and takes President Edgar Lungu back to State House.

“With the immense work we have done so far in Kabushi, I remain upbeat that President Lungu’s victory will be secured and confirmed as early as 06:45 Hrs on polling day,” he said.

“My message to those spreading falsehoods online is that they should find something to spend their time on,” said Lusambo.

“They can choose to become fish entrepreneurs and create wealth for themselves and their children because next month, Livestock and Fisheries Prof. Nkandu Luo will be lifting the fishing ban and that could be a great source of enterprise for people who have so much time on their hands,” added Lusambo. – Kalemba