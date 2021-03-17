By Kaleele Bwanga

Kasempa NWP.

” I CANNOT DEFAME PRESIDENT LUNGU BECAUSE I RESPECT HIM SO MUCH” – CK

CONVERSATION WITH MYSELF:

I cannot believe what I was reading on Diamond TV as coming from Honourable Dr Kambwili. I now see nothing honourable about this man whom just yesterday I had so much respect and admiration for. I have been closely been following CK day and night and what I was reading on Diamond TV attributing to him makes me feel politics are dirtier than most pipo believe.

This is a Dr, a honourable, who day in and day out used to paint PF and ECL black in the ears of over 14million Zambians that PF and ECL are “bapompwe”. Well, that’s up to President Lungu and his advisors to judge, whether or not the man is deserving of their trust at his words and deeds to believe and trust. Its also up to the Pipo of Zambian whether or not to continue trusting him at his word or not. He will definitely be starting from zero if he has to make any meaningful political comeback, and whether he will be of any meaningful help to PF in the coming campaigns. He is going back to PF as a flip-flopping man who cannot be trusted at his word.

However, I believe it would have been better for him, more honourable of him and trustworthy of him to just straight away apologise to the President than deny what he is widely quoted in news tabloids and those who have drugged him to Court.

There is honour and strength in facing up to the truth. I feel ashamed on behalf of those who lie to me and or to others when am aware what one is telling me or other pipo is a lie.

Zambians, we are exaggerating our enmity against each other, our loyalty and subordiness as well as our trust for one another. I see pipo literally and shamelessly worshipping fellow humans more than God due to patronage. I am ashamed on your behalf brother.

However that’s your choice, that’s your life, and you are living it the way you want.

Stay blessed

I wish you the best in your next phase of life.