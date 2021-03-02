I can’t buy a helicopter with stolen money – Malanji
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says he cannot be so stupid to steal money from government and buy something like a helicopter which everyone is going to see.

Explaining his newly acquired K30 million helicopter, the Kwacha Constituency lawmaker said he spent US$1.4 million (about K30.5 million) to venture into air charter business.

In the past few days, Malanji’s wealth has been a subject if discussion on social media with critics alleging that he bought the helicopter at US$8.4 million (about K185.5 million), a claim the minister denies.
