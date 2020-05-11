LCC differ over beer.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has differed with the city Council’s public relations department on whether people should be allowed to drink beer from restaurants or not.

On Saturday, Lusaka City Council

public relations manager George Sichimba issued a statement in which he outlined the requirements business owners who have been allowed to operate will follow.

The requirements include prohibiting

liquor consumption on business premises like restaurants and operators being required to pay certification fees.

But Mr. Sampa said in an interview yesterday that the statement by Mr Sichimba was issued without his knowledge or permission.

“I am disassociating myself from that statement because I did not authorise it to be released. I had a meeting with Minister of Local Government Charles Banda on how the presidential directives will be

implemented.

“We did not say people will not be

allowed to drink beer from restaurants. How do you decide what people should drink after eating their meals? People have different preferences,” he said.

Mr. Sampa said Lusaka residents will

be allowed to drink any beverage of their choice in restaurants as long as the owners ensure adherence to COVID-19 preventative measures like observing social distancing, avoiding overcrowding and providing handwashing facilities.

The city father will meet councillors

this week to discuss how the presidential directives will be implemented as guided by Dr. Banda.

“They issue statements behind my back and make it a secret to me. | don’t know what their motive is despite constant reminders not to pass me by when issuing statements,” Mr Sampa said.

He said alcohol consumption is not a crime in a restaurant unless in a bar, which shou|d not even open.

Mr. Sampa also wondered why the local authority should demand for a certification fee to reopen their restaurants with all the losses they have made after staying for weeks without operating.

On Friday, President Edgar Lungu reiaxed restrictions on operation of restaurants, Casinos, Gymnasiums and Cinemas subject to adherence to public health guidelines.

Bars, nightclubs and taverns remain closed subject to the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in a statement, Mr. Sichimba

said restaurants, casinos, gymnasiums and cinemas owners who wish to resume operations ought to write to the director of public health at the council.

He said proprietors of such businesses should outline the measures to be put in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including the maximumn number of clients who should be inside their premises at a time.

“An inspection will be conducted by public health inspectors to verify the proposed measures,” Mr. Sichimba said.

He said businesses which have been operating normally during the pandemic period should not relax on adherence to the prescribed measures.