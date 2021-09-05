I CAN’T QUIT POLITICS, AM STILL YOUNG – DORA SILIYA

“There is no harm for me in supporting UPND”,

Former Information Minister Dora Siliya says she has no intentions of quiting politics. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Ms Siliya says she will announce her next move before the end of this year adding that there is no harm to defend the UPND policies because they are excellent.

“I cant stop politics, Am still young and energetic. For record purposes, I was born on 8th October 1970. This means I am only 50 years 11 months old. So there is no way I can quit politics at that tender age when our Former Vice President Madam Inonge Wina left politics at 81”.

Ms Siliya said she will never speak ill of the UPND Government because the Ruling Party has a very good manifesto which must be supported by all well meaning Zambians.

-Zambian Accurate Information