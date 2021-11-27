I CAN’T SPEAK AGAINST ECL-GEN. KANENE

Clifford Dimba also known as Gen Kanene has dismissed a report carried by the Candidate online newspaper.

Gen. Kanene says his song talks about the transition and compares artists to football players who don’t leave the the team when a coach is changed.

He says he cannot disrespect former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he appreciates the role he played in his life.

He has urged people to listen to the song and make their own conclusions.

Gen Kanene wrote:

To Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Goodmorning Sir,

I have seen a report misinterpreting my song.

My song doesn’t insult or disrespect anyone including the former President.

“This is not true boss u know me very well I can’t insult ECL together with you coz you are my heroes and I was not interviewed by anyone”

“…. I can even send you the song which I sang, that I supported ECL. there trying to twist up things to show me off to you that I don’t appreciate, which is not true coz am just protecting myself to be not beaten in the song.”

“In the same song I appreciated ECL not what there saying no sir. listen to it and I know you trust me.”

Gen. Kanene