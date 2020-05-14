I CAN’T SUPPORT THIEVES, CARTELS AND CORRUPT TRIBALISTS LIKE LUNGU, ABC AND KBF.

By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

Chanda Nonde : So which PF cartel do I belong to that has sent me to grab positions in UPND?

Let me break it down?

Do I look like a woman that can support the visionless, mediocre, cunning, corrupt, drug barons and criminal gang of camp Edgar, full of both MMD and PF rejects Sata packed aside?

Do I look like a woman that can support a white collar crook that specialise in getting guilty offenders off the hook and wake up judges in the middle of the night to install a kleptocracy leadership, camp KBF?

Do I look like a woman that can support the thieves, thugs and criminals under Luapula united of Chitotela, Dr Chilufya etc?

Do I look like a woman that can support those tribalists, corrupt elements with mafia mentality with a chip on their shoulders that are born to rule being guided by the master tribalist himself ABC?

Do I look like a woman that can support lost souls that even when they know the top post job in PF is only reserved for the northern block and easterners yet allow themselves to be used to persecute the opposition, are equally corrupt and do not care when their tribes are called names, the Lubinda/Jean/Malanji/ Paul Moonga camp?