By Honourable Tutwa Ngulube

I CHALLENGE MY FORMER LECTURER JOHN PETER SANGWA TO RELINQUISH HIS RANK OF STATE COUNSEL TODAY IF HE FEELS HE SHOULD DO SO.

I am aware that recently JPS, as we called him 20 years ago, was apologising for attacking the Judiciary and he went to lengths of putting up a written apology. We all thought it was genuine. Today he sounds like someone is stopping him from talking. To you JPS the best arena for you is politics so that we take you on as our Opposition. Hiding in the rank of state counsel to fight other people’s battles wont help. So if you are serious about that write to the Law Association and the Republican President so that the Judiciary can be informed accordingly.

Infact the State you are attacking in the media can be engaged through established channels. Even in churches we have a chain of communication. You cant just stand up and start punching everyone in the streets. In fact UPND is about to go for a convention they can give you a position even a Chairman of Legal because you represented HH in the petition where you miscalculated the 14 days.