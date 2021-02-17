“I COULD MASTURBATE 16 TIMES A DAY AND STRUGGLED WITH THE ADDICTION FOR 13 YEARS”

This 19-year-old girl has overcome masturbation addiction which started at the age of 6.

“Masturbation isn’t only a sin but a barrier to a great future,” Vera Chambashi says.

The 19 year old Vera is a victim of masturbation who wants to change the society through educating young people on the effects of masturbation. During an interview with Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change, she narrates ” I was so scared to let go of the addiction. It was my only remedy for depression but then it was killing me from the inside too.

Masturbating had become an important ritual in my everyday life from the age of six and as I grew up, it had turned into an addiction. Mostly with the influence of pornography as a young girl, I’d be sexually too active for no reason…

I was very antisocial and shy then but my head was full of obscene scenes. Most of them were my own creations.

During school holidays I’d masturbate up to 16 times in a day. Even though I did it this much, I still felt unloved, I still felt as if I’m missing something. Some other part of me would always argue with me. “Like do I even deserve to be loved?” Or “you’re just one hell of a bad girl! You deserve nothing.” I accepted all those ussumptions I had, like that’s just who I was I guess…

I didn’t want this anymore. I was fed up with my dirty mind now… Like I wouldn’t go an hour without fantasising about sex. I couldn’t help it but cry. No long bath made me feel like some dirt was gone. Long baths didn’t help at all I guess I needed help, now spiritual help.

I got introduced to Jesus and I’d hear about him at church. But I got introduced to him now. Trust me, It was one mind blowing experience I had in my whole life and despite the dirt I rolled in, Jesus still called me his own. He told me he loved me since the time I was formed even the time I was six.

He said he loved me so much that he wouldn’t leave me just like that. Instead he found ways to pull me to him and finally he got me at his side.

Via his everlasting Grace and mercies, he purified my mind and now I Don’t operate under the influence of pornography, I actually call myself a genius now.

Through some research and surveys I did on people that are addicted to pornography and masturbation, each one had a different story and experience but I found one thing in common: THEY ARE VERY SMART PEOPLE.

But then the devil is trying to hide that from them through making their minds and body operate under the influence of pornography…

But then Jesus is ready to help you that needs salvation…

I’d like to invite every person and organization that would like to be part of this important job to help fight pornography addiction especially in young people



Credit: Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change