I DESERVED TO BE UPND SECRETARY GENERAL AFTER DOING WELL AS PARTY SPOKESPERSON, SAYS KAKOMA

Former UPND party spokesperson Charles Kakoma says he deserved to be appointed party Secretary General after doing an excellent job as UPND party spokesperson.

In the recent appointments, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Mr. Kakoma as Chairperson for Commerce since he (Mr. Kakoma) is a qualified economist.

But in an interview with journalists soon after joining the PF yesterday, Kakoma said he was the most effective and vocal party spokesperson in the UPND and deserved to be elevated to the position of Secretary General or even Vice President to HH.

“I come a long way with HH and he should have done me favours by promoting me based on my immense contribution in the UPND as party spokesperson. I was ever on radio and television programmes defending the UPND and Mr. Hichilema. If you were not hearing me, it’s not my problem, but I did exceptionally well,” Kakoma told reporters.

He said he will now be even more vocal in defending President Edgar Lungu who described as a good man though in the past he labelled him as corrupt.

“I look forward to having a prominent position in the PF since there are no Lundas in this party”, said Kakoma as he looked at GBM who was standing nearby.