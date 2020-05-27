Mayor of Lusaka City Miles Sampa has told the court that the matter in which former City market manager Mwenya Matafwali sued him and the Zambia Daily Mail for defamation of character is not a proper case for an order of an interlocutory injunction to be granted.

Opposing Mr. Matafwali’s affidavit in support of summons for an order of interim injunction filed into the Lusaka High Court principal registry, Mr. Sampa in an affidavit filed in court, stated that the applicant should not be granted an injunction because there was no defamation in the letter he wrote demanding accountability for the misappropriated money at City Market.

The Mayor further denied circulating or publishing any defamatory videos on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp attacking Mr. Matafwali as claimed.

“My letter as Mayor of the City of Lusaka to the Town Clerk referred to by the plaintiff is not containing any malicious or defamatory words as alleged but asked for an audit of the affairs of the city market management,” Mr. Sampa stated.

In this matter, Mr. Matafwali has asked the court to grant him an interim injunction to restrain Mr. Sampa and the Zambia Daily Mail newspaper and each of them by themselves, their agents, servants or otherwise from further publishing defamatory words or any similar libel against him.

He is further seeking damages for libel and a public apology by the two defendants in a newspaper of wide circulation through out the country and also seeking costs incidental to the proceedings and any other relief the court shall deem fit.

However, Mr. Sampa filed a defence and a counterclaim against Mr. Matafwali for defamation of character where he also accused the former City Market manager of defaming him when he alleged that he asked for K20,000 from the city market money for his personal use.