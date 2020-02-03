After surviving road accident, Kantashi MP Antony Mumba writes👇

I AM 42 YEARS OLD

I AM VERY RICH, I DRIVE THE MOST EXPENSIVE CARS IN THE WORLD AND I OWN HOUSES ALL OVER THE WORLD

I DID NOT GET MY MASSIVE WEALTH FROM SEER1

Good Day Kantanshi Constituency….! Satuarday1st FEB 2020

Exactly 20 Days to my 42nd Birthday( 21st FEB,2020) ended on a sad Note after having a full productive day from Empowerment, interacting with the elderly to watching Nkana Vs Might Muf Wanderous where i pledged k10,000 on a Mighty Wanderous Win over Nkana.

Unfortunately there is No reward for failure! Sadly on my way home around 17hrs with two of my Childhood Friends( Bwanga and Wantula) I was involved in a terrible accident but thank Jehovah God None of us were hurt from both Vehicles.

It was indeed God’s protection and favour that spared our lives! And i will continue to look up to him for Wisdom, Favour and his Unlimited Blessings that come to he who believes in Him for as long as i live on this Earth.

Let me end by saying that those individuals who took turns in advancing ideas of me being connected to Dark Powers brace yourselve’s for more FRUSTRATIONS as what you are talking about has No Space in my Prosperous life!

All i have and achieved including being a Diplomat posted to London at the age of 28 years Old, becoming a Member of Parliament at 38 years Old and at 40 years being confered an Honours Doctrate in Bussiness Administration to owning properties in Zambia and Southafrica, driving some of the most expensive vehicles in the world is and will continue to be the Preserve Of Jehovah God and Not Little human beings exciting you.

To you my Mother Mrs Juliet Chileshe Mumba thankyou for being a pillar in my life and may God continue to bless you with more years so that you see even more prosperity in your children’s lives.

To my wife Munkanta & my two wonderful kids thanks for your concerns when you heard about my accident,to my siblings & relatives thanks for all your Concerns.

My eldest brother MJ Kennedy Mumba please do not cry,God is in control, to my friends too numerous to mention thank you for all your Phones CALLS of well wishes.

To kantanshi residents a big Thank You!! to you for your prayers, support and love at this difficult time in my life.

Be rest assured that with the blessings and strength God has given me I will continue diligently work for you.

GOD BLESS!!

Hon. Dr. Anthony Chanda Mumba( MP)