Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has clarified that he did not target the entire music industry in his counsel to Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe.

Mr Lusambo says it is unfortunate that his counsel to one musician he considers a brother has been mistaken to have been targeted at the entire music industry.

Speaking in an interview, the Lusaka Province Minister said by advising Kings Malembe Malembe, he is not in any way infringing on anyone’s freedom of speech in Zambia.

“I can choose to speak to Kings Malembe in any way I feel like, he is my brother and there is nothing wrong with that as long as he gets my advise”, said Mr Lusambo.

Mr Lusambo said he has a brotherly relationship with Kings Malembe and generalizing the apology demanded from one person is unfair.

He said he did not at any point ask musicians in the country to apologize hence people must not twist facts.

On June 3rd 2020, Mr Lusambo gave Gospel Artist Kings Malembe Malembe 24 hours to apologize for insulting the Presidency on Social media which the musician did.

The Minister also urged musician B Flow and Cameraman Chella Tukuta to desist from insulting the Presidency over issues they do not understand such as Gold mining.

Mr Lusambo says it is unfortunate that youths have taken to social media to insult the Presidency with impunity.

He has since then come under intense criticism from various stakeholders who have accused him of infringing on people’s freedom of expression with some people threatening to protest over what they have termed as hijacking of freedom of speech under the PF regime.