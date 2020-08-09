I DIDN’T BUY ANY LAND FROM FOREST 27 – UPND CHISAMBA MP

“PF Propaganda is alarming!”

The Chisamba UPND lawmaker has reacted to the sentiments of the Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri saying she has never benefited any land from forest 27 or any parliamentary land from PF. Ms Mumbi Phiri during a live phone program at Radio Phoenix which hosted UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema the PF Deputy SG called in and asked the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema what words he has on forest 27 when some of his MPs among them Chisamba MP Hon Kasanda Chushi being the beneficiaries.



Hon Kasanda has reacted that she’s not that desparate of land to dent her political career by being in bed with PF. The Chisamba lawmaker has told CIC that she questioned the Lands Minister to provide the list of all the MPs that benefited from forest 27 but that the Speaker prevented Hon Kapata (Lands Minister) from taking that question.



“I heard mumbi said I got land from forest 27.

I am one of the very few MP’S who has never gotten land from PF either from forest 27 or any land that they have given to MP’S at parliament.



I am not a desperate MP to seek for land from the corrupt PF govt especially when I know that we will repossess it all when we get into power next year.



I stood on the floor of the house to ask the Minister of lands to give us a list of all those that benefited from forest 27 if there was nothing sinister about it but the speaker refused the Minister to take up that question.



I personally as Chushi Kasanda – MP for Chisamba did not benefit from the said controversial piece of land and therefore Mumbi Phiri should get her facts right before she blurts out things she is not sure about.



Its a shame for a deputy SG to to ask such stupid questions with no facts.

Now I understand why she was kicked out of parliament and her constituency because she holds no value and that is evident by her useless questions.



As a young politician I will not dent my political name for a piece of land in forest 27 and those UPND MP’S that are being accused of benefiting land in forest 27 should come out in the open so that all of us are not dented when I believe these colleagues of mine can afford to buy themselves plots without begging from the PF” said Hon Chushi.



She has further dared Hon Mumbi Phiri to provide evidence in documentation forms where herself (Hon Chushi) is named as the beneficiary of land in forest 27.