I DIDN’T DISPARAGE GBM- BISHOP JOHN MAMBO

Sunday 28th March 2021

I have learnt with a

sense of deep shock and dismay at a media statement attributed to me regarding the UPND Vice Presidency.

I wish to condemn and dismiss the said statement in the strongest terms possible.

At no point did I ever give an interview to any media house on the operations of the UPND in general and the appointment of Vice President of the UPND in particular.

The appointment of the Vice president is an exclusive undertaking and mandate of the relevant authorities in the UPND in accordance to the party constitution

The malicious media statement quotes me as having allegedly said that ‘ *During the 2016 elections HH had two hardworking vice Presidents and it was very difficult for him to pick one and that is why he left it until the eleventh hour to announce his running mate. He needed to be wise and in my view he made a huge mistake by picking GBM over Dr. Banda. I think in his mind HH thought GBM was going to give him the numbers but it backfired terribly. Dr. Banda was the perfect vice President because the man is wise and understands politics very well. I think HH regrets the decision he made in 2016 and he is haunted by it*,”

I have no doubt that this statement is a fabrication by some elements in the political arena who have run out of ideas on how to address the many challenges facing our people and the political space as we head to the 2021 general elections.

In this regard, I call upon all well meaning citizens of Zambia to dismiss the said report with the contempt it deserves as it does not have any substance nor truth in it.

Our country is currently looking for solutions for the improvement of citizens well being including decent shelter, food, affordable cost of living, clean and safe drinking water among others.

I urge all political players to pay attention to these things as opposed to propagating malicious statements that have no substance.

Issued and Signed by

Bishop John H Mambo.

Senior Headman

Contact +260977779606