Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he didn’t draft a document or Bill for the appointment of the new Bank of Zambia governor, Christopher Mvunga.

He said as such, there is no Bill before the Parliament or at the Ministry in that regard.

He told the national broadcaster that what is before the ministry is a proposal from the ministry of finance to repeal and replace the bank of Zambia Act cap 360 of the laws of Zambia.

He said this, in response to assertions made by South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni on the dismal of Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya.

Lubinda challenged Mboweni to name the law that he claims to have drafted on behalf of Zambia.

He said article 214 of the constitution of Zambia, Cleary states that a Zambian with specialized training shall be appointed as Bank of Zambia Governor.

Lubinda further stated that section 10 of the Bank of Zambia Act which is subject to section 15 provides that the President may appoint for a period not exceeding Five years a person with recognized professional qualifications as the Bank of Zambia Governor.

He added that from the constitution and Bank of Zambia Act number 43 of 1996 the appointment of the Governor is vested in the President who also has the power to remove.