I DIDN’T GO TO HEROES WITH CADRES, I WAS JUST WITH MY WIFE AND ADC – MILES SAMPA

In reaction to a sports lead story in today’s Mast newspaper which alleges that the Mayor of Lusaka insulted FAZ officials during their Algeria-Zambia game, Mr Sampa said the story was malicious and a figment of their imagination.

He has advised FAZ not to be driven by internal politics in Matero.

Me Sampa Wrote:

Ba FAZ should not use me as excuse for the Afcon exit. The story is malicious and figment of their imagination. I was just with my wife and ADC. I was on duty to check on Covid 19 compliance like I do at any other public gathering.

Who tells them a cooler box only carries beers. It was mineral water and fuit juice inside. I was not with any PF youths and if any was spoted greeting me, it is wrong to assume I came with them.

What upset me later while seated in the VVIP watching the game was that Algerians in there were screaming and shouting in support of their team while us Zambian were mute all masked up and solemn as if we were attending a funeral. I was urging ourselves to up the support as we had out numbered Algerians in the stand but they were sounding as if they were more than us.

The support was up thereon.

I am just a die hard fan of the Chipolopolo and been watching them home and away time immemorial. I am actually considering traveling to Harare on Monday to watch them. Talking to colleagues in Zimbabwe to arrange entry for me.

In other Countries in Africa, CAF has allowed even upto 3000 supporters. FIFA must be respected but not worshiped above Country patriotism.

I am hwoever used with FAZ top brass Angry faces each time they see me at the Zambia matches. Once my wife kept laughing at me why I even bother extending greeting, smiles, pleasantaries and other gestures to people who dont reciprocate. They just konya (act upset) to my presence.

From childhood at the adjacent Independence stadium, not even the Zambia Police horses would stop us from watching the match live. FAZ wont stop me now when I am actually on duty.

We are all hurt with the exit and we should embrace each other and not start blame games. When I was younger I would have sued the FAZ General Secretary Kashala on his malicious unproven statement on me in the Mast edition today. My lawyers would have had to ask him in Court to produce audio of his allegations. I have however learnt to leave such deliberate malicious and defamation attacks on me to the Courts of Public Opinion. This more when I know that Mr Kashala was probed to make the allegations on me by the Matero MP aspirants who all were on their VVIP list and apparently I was not. Lol. Thou shall not joinder FAZ into Matero internal politics Mr Kashala.

You should instead be happy I brought chimwela in the stand and helped hype the VVIP fans and the boys on the pitch.

In the game in Harare on Monday, I am sure ZIFA (Zim FA) officials will atleast give me a smile and happy with my entourage presence that may include the Mayor of Harare.