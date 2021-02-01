SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says he did not make Michael Sata president in 2011.

Dr M’membe, who has often times been credited with this accolade and sometimes accused by Sata’s critics, says it was not possible that an individual could achieve such a big thing.

He however says he misses Sata so much because of the late president’s humane disposition.

“He was a real human being – with all the defects or frailties of a normal human being. He was real, so real – so creative. I miss him. If supporting him, being his friend and brother was wrong, then I don’t want to be right,” Dr M’membe said in a statement. “The enemies of Michael Sata accuse me of putting him and the Patriotic Front in power in 2011. They are not right; they are wrong. I don’t deserve that much credit. It wasn’t possible for me to make Michael win those highly contested elections. Michael’s political journey started long before I was born.”

Dr M’membe outlined Sata’s political life dating way back before the Socialist Party leader was born.

“He was a top trade union leader, freedom fighter, businessman, councillor, governor of Lusaka, minister of state, minister of local government, minister of health, minister without portfolio, secretary general of MMD, without any participation or influence from me,” he explained. “Michael started the Patriotic Front without me. How can one sensibly try to credit me with making Michael, making him president of the Republic of Zambia? Michael was destined to be president of this country – it was just a matter of time.”

He said his association with Sata was a story easy to narrate.

Without regretting his association with Sata, Dr M’membe said the old man was decent.

“For me the story of my association with Michael isn’t difficult or hard to tell because it isn’t fiction. It isn’t something I have to make up; it is my reality. I was insulted, humiliated and abused with him by people who are today enjoying the power he won for them,” Dr M’membe said. “When something comes from the heart, it has to be real. The Michael I knew was a decent human being whose stance on various issues was known. He had a good sense of self-image that’s why he would relate with people from all sorts of backgrounds.”

He said because of his real disposition, Sata’s mood was easy to predict.

“He was also able to make decisions right or wrong. He was not vengeful and made peace quickly. He didn’t claim to be what he was not – no posturing, pretence or hypocrisy. He showed his emotions whenever he was angry or happy. You didn’t have to guess about him,” said Dr M’membe.