If you ever make the mistake of voting for him, you will be his victims of habitual abuse.

Smart Eagles Reporter

Patriotic Front Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson who is also the Deputy Campaign Manager for the Lukashya Parliamentary by elections has expressed shock at United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilemas insults which he delivered at a rally in Lukashya yesterday.

Mr Mwamba who served as Mr Hichilemas Vice President before going back to the Patriotic Front said he had been instrumental in teaching HH BEMBA to help him connect with the people of the Northern Region.

He said never in his wildest imagination did he ever think that HH would turn and use the newly acquired language to mate out abuse on the Bemba People.

“I taught him Bemba so that he can connect with the people of Northern Province. Am shocked that he is abusing the Bemba he learnt from me to insult bembas,” said the visibly shocked GBM.

He said the HH that people have had the opportunity to witness now is the real HH with absolutely no manners and that if the people of Zambia ever make the mistake of voting him into power, they would receive even bigger amounts of abuse from him.

He said its possible that having been a long time failure at winning elections, he has suffered some mental disorder and has urged President Lungu to help HH by sending him specialist doctors to examine him.

He has since urged the People of Lukashya to vote wisely come thursday, September 17.

