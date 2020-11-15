I didnt touch her breasts and waist – UNZA lecturer tells court.

A University of Zambia Lecturer, Austin Mbozi has pleaded not guilty to touching the buttocks, breast and waist of a first-year student.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Mbozi, 51, is charged with one count of indecent assault contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Allegations are that Mr. Mbozi on, 28th September, 2020 in Lusaka, unlawfully and indecently assaulted a first year UNZA student in the school of teaching after he called her to his office and attempted to kiss her by force.

The accused, who appeared before Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile for plea, denied the allegations.

The matter has been adjourned to 4th December, 2020 for commencement of trial.