Political journeyman Dawson Kafwaya has ditched the ruling Patriotic Front for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Solwezi Central Member of Parliament has reportedly joined the opposition political party.

Kafwaya, who won the Solwezi Central seat on the UPND ticket in September 2014 after beating Lucky Mulusa later honed a working relationship with ruling Patriotic Front.

The former NATSAVE Bank employee who was also appointed Local Government deputy minister by the late President Michael Sata went lost his seat in the 2016 general elections.

Kafwaya joined the Patriotic Front where he has been a member until his recent political turn-around.

However, when contacted Kafwaya said he would only mention the political party is joining tomorrow (Tuesday) but close sources have indicated he is joining NDC.

He has alleged that the poor governance system has led to him to ditch the ruling party.