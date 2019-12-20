DON’T AGREE WITH CHILUFYA TAYALI IN SO MANY ISSUES THE REASON IS …..

President Lungu has not done well but his members are praising him at the expense of their future. Shame

HH hardly takes advice and improvements in certain areas of Governance. His members still praise him instead of telling him the truth. Shame

As for me Malama Stanley I Wil Never fear telling my BOSSES the real truth & nothing else but the real truth. This is the only sure way our country Wil develop. We have been bootlicking for 55 years what have we archived?

Bootlicking is a disease in Zambian politics and the reason why so many Presidents have failed with such primitive Mindset.

Chilufya Tayali is objective & democratic, he allows divergent views which is good for our Democracy. He also offers a platform for young politicians to bring out their intelligence and take up the challenge of leadership. If you feel you can do better than Tayali kindly come and join EEP and show us what you have.

By Mr Mindset

Malama Stanley EEP SG