I DON’T EXIST FOR PARTY POSITIONS, UPND MP TELLS OFF HIS PARTY

SESHEKE, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

UPND Sesheke Central Member of Parliament Hon. Romeo Kangombe has accused his party members of fighting him deliberately.

Hon. Kangombe says he did not join UPND for positions because he is comfortable of what he has.

Hon. Kangombe who was appointed as Youth Chairman for Western Province two weeks ago resigned from the position at a time when the opposition political party was hoping to revive the Province where several UPND Councillors have continued to defect to PF.

According to recent online publications, Hon. Kangombe is set to defect to PF together with Councillors that include Imusho’s Brian Liyemo, Katima Mulilo’s Musimba and Mulimambango’s Kapelwa, Mongu Central’s Katongo Ward Councillor and another Councillor from Luampa.

“Its quiet unfortunate such in this time and era to have such stupid propagandist who have no sense of shame. A few days ago you posted am defecting to PF and what has happened?

The sad part is this is coming from the enemy within our party. Am not into politics for party positions am content with what I have so please sober up,” he said.