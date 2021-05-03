I DON’T FALL SICK AND NEVER BEEN TO HOSPITAL, MULIOKELA TURNS DOWN SAMPA’S MEDICAL OFFER

Alex Mulyokela the president of the Poor People’s Party has disclosed that he does not fall sick, reports Asa Manda.

Mulyokela made this revelation when he paid visited Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa today who had offered to meet his medical bills at a private hospital.

But Mulyokela according to Sampa turned down the offer saying he has never been to hospital.

Mulyokela made three requests from the generous Lusaka Mayor.

“PPP president Mr Alex Muliokela came to the office at civic centre with 3 requests:

1. I help him build a security wall fence at his house in Kayama. I agreed to do so under my Ubuntu programme.

2. Seek at appointment for him to see the President and agenda would be “for partnership over the G12 issue”. I can only try but did not promise.

3. Nomination fee support. I guided have no such money.

I then offered to pay for routine medical check up for him at the Private Hospital Coptic and was ready to drive with him there. Sadly he refused. He does not believe in Doctors or Medicines. “I dont get sick. God protects me. So that offer thank you but I can’t as have never been to a hospital in my life”

Mulyeokela during a Television program last week said he had raised about K70, 000 out of K100, 000 needed for presidential nominations. He said he was optimistic of raising the balance for him to file his nominations to contest in this August election.

Mulyeokela has been failing to contest elections due to high nomination fees.

He said his party enjoys a huge membership as all those who are poor he says are his members.