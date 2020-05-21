I DON’T HAVE MONEY FOR RENTALS, SO INSULTING HH IS THE ONLY JOB PF PAYS FOR – ENOCK TONGA.

By George Lemba

Enock Tonga has said that the only well paying job under PF is insulting Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.

Tonga complains that whenever its towards month end, he and other non entities have to start insulting HH including calling him a satanist, corrupt or thief.

And the seemingly hunger stricken leader charges that he needs money for rent but that only if he insults Hichilema will he be paid.

Tonga as leader of a political party called 3rd Liberation said this in a telephone conversation he had with EPP Leader Chilufya Tayali today.

In the conversation Tonga stated that he was still waiting for a payment from PF over his recent rants against HH adding that once it materialises, he was going to buy a present for the newly born in the Tayali family.-Koswe