SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga says he does not know anything about the national team coach Milutic ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s contract.

When contacted by The Mast, Mulenga expressed ignorance saying he is not aware about Micho’s contract and directed all queries to the permanent secretary Joel Kapembwa whose phone went unanswered.

“I don’t know [about that contract]. Ask the PS, he will give an answer.”

Micho (above) was unveiled on February 3 in Lusaka on a two-year deal.

His mandate is clear, to end the Chipolopolo’s four-year absence from the African Cup of Nations finals (AfCON).

However, the Serbian inherits a team that has lost its opening two Group H qualifying matches following a 5-0 away defeat to Algeria and a 2-1 home loss to Zimbabwe that has left the Chipolopolo bottom on zero points after two games played.