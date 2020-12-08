“Speaking for myself, I don’t know how I’ll manage to raise that money in 30 days; that’s beyond my income. Obviously, the intention of the court is not to starve me and my family,” says Justice minister Given Lubinda.
Contact [email protected] for all inquiries.
Lubinda, who is fooling who? Are you fooling yourself? Are you fooling the court? Or the court is fooling you? Zambians are exempt, you can’t fool them. Was this the reason you over zealously tried to rape the constitution with that deceased Billy? You are going round donating thousands of kwacha and even asking what K2m is, and you are complaining about 50pin? Kutumpa uko.
Iwe Lipila aala!!
Lipila with that stolen money