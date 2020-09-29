I don’t know what JK is talking about – Yo Maps

POPULAR hitmaker Yo Maps has refuted JK’s claims that him and other musicians are in the background working on a ruling party campaign song for 2021.

Ruling Party chief vocalist Jordan Katembula aka JK has been quoted as saying himself, Yo Maps along with Kayombo and Richy Bizzy were currently working in the background producing a PF campaign song.

“Currently, I, Yo Maps, Kayombo, Richy Bizzy and many more underground to get the campaign song for the PF,” JK was quoted as saying by Zambia Reports and Smart Eagles.

But Yo Maps – real names – Elton Mulenga has reacted with surprise saying JK’s claims were not true.

Yo Maps has told #Kalemba that he chooses not to endorse or campaign for any political candidate because he has endorsed peace and that his vote was secret.

“I know that my fans have their own preferences and freewill, so I let them decide for themselves without influencing their choices.I don’t do political and when you see me on stage its strictly business and I Perform my songs,I do Peace rallies because my fans are in various political parties and I respect their choice.I can only encourage them to exercise their democratic right to vote,” Yo Maps explained.

“I am not doing any political song.Let us all contribute to the preservation of peace in our own little ways.I’m doing my part, I pray you do yours,” said Yo Maps.

Since his arrival on the musical scene, Yo Maps has lived to the expectations of his fans delivering hit after hit.

Some of his popular numbers include Kaleza, Finally and Season Yanga.

©Kalemba