I DON’T KNOW WHERE I WILL TAKE HUGE SUMS OF MONEY I HAVE – LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER

“Our party must allow us to give out cash during campaigns” Lusambo

Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo says he is still waiting for more details on how government officials should proceed with their ongoing empowerment programmes following the ban on disbursing cash at public gatherings. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister, saaid it is difficult to carry out empowerment activities without donating huge cash.

On Monday, PF national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa said President Edgar Lungu was disturbed by the recent public display and dispensing of huge volumes of cash by some PF members during mobilisation engagements and further banned all PF members and aspiring candidates from disbursing cash at public gatherings. Reacting to the ban, Lusambo said the ban is unfair as he doesn’t know where he will take the sums of money he has. -Zambian Accurate Information