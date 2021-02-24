I DON’T KNOW WHERE I WILL TAKE HUGE SUMS OF MONEY I HAVE – LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER
“Our party must allow us to give out cash during campaigns” Lusambo
Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo says he is still waiting for more details on how government officials should proceed with their ongoing empowerment programmes following the ban on disbursing cash at public gatherings. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister, saaid it is difficult to carry out empowerment activities without donating huge cash.
On Monday, PF national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa said President Edgar Lungu was disturbed by the recent public display and dispensing of huge volumes of cash by some PF members during mobilisation engagements and further banned all PF members and aspiring candidates from disbursing cash at public gatherings. Reacting to the ban, Lusambo said the ban is unfair as he doesn’t know where he will take the sums of money he has. -Zambian Accurate Information
This is pure money laundering and I don’t know why PF Cadres are left free without being charged such kind of cases the commit in the broad day light when we have institutions like ACC, DEC and Police indeed.
Then you have Sean Tembo wondering why there is high levels of liquidity in the country!! Yes this is laundered money as well as money printed for bribing potential voters!